The New York Yankees recently promoted their No. 2 prospect Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A, and he has produced since getting the call. Domingues has gone 11 for 23 with two doubles, a triple, 10 runs batted in and four walks, according to Conor Foley of The Times-Tribune. Yankees manager Aaron Boone raved about Dominguez when asked about him, which fuels speculation about a call up to the big leagues in September.

“I think he's going to be a really good player,” Aaron Boone said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “He's a really special talent.”

Jasson Dominguez could make his MLB debut this September, according to Hoch. It would be a quick call up, as he is approaching just a week at Triple-A, but it will be intriguing to watch, especially if Dominguez keeps tearing up Triple-A.

Dominguez has been massively hyped up since signing with the Yankees as an international free agent as a 16-year-old in 2019. He was given the nickname “The Martian” when he was growing up due to his skills.

At the beginning of the season, Dominguez struggled in Double-A, but heated up when the calendar turned to July, which led to his promotion to Triple-A.

A spot was opened in Triple-A as well, as outfielder Everson Pereira was promoted to the Yankees along with Oswald Peraza.

The Yankees are out of realistic contention for a playoff spot. The organization has shown a prioritization of its young players by calling up Everson Pereira, Oswald Peraza and promoting Dominguez to Triple-A. The Yankees also promoted their top prospect Spencer Jones from High-A to Double-A.

Over the next year or so, the Yankees look to get younger. Dominguez s a key piece, and he could make his debut in September. If not, it would be a surprise if he does not debut in 2024.