The New York Yankees hit the road for an interleague matchup against the Washington Nationals Monday night. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Yankees-Nationals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Yankees-Nationals Projected Starters

Nestor Cortes vs. Mitchell Parker

Nestor Cortes (7-10) with a 4.00 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 148.1 innings pitched, 137K/29BB, .250 oBA

Last Start: vs. Cleveland Guardians: Win, 7 innings, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 walks, 4 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 13 starts, 5.45 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 67.2 innings pitched, 65K/19BB, .287 oBA

Mitchell Parker (7-7) with a 4.26 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 122.2 innings pitched, 104K/32BB, .253 oBA

Last Start: vs. Colorado Rockies: Win, 7 innings, 5 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 6 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 11 starts, 2.82 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 67 innings pitched, 54K/10BB, .228 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Nationals Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -184

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +154

Over: 9 (-118)

Under: 9 (-104)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Nationals

Time: 6:45 PM ET/3:45 PM PT

TV: YES Network, MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Nestor Cortes has had two very good starts in a row, so he is feeling good right now. In his past two games, Cortes has thrown 14 scoreless innings, allowed just six hits, struck out 13 while walking nobody. He is pitching his best right now, which is exactly what needs to happen in this game. If Cortes can continue his hot streak, the Yankees will easily win this game on the road.

The Yankees offense is scary. Aaron Judge can not be stopped at the plate, and Juan Soto is nothing to sneeze at, either. With those two in the middle of the lineup, the Yankees are as dangerous as any team in the MLB. In fact, New York is third in the MLB in slugging percentage, and they are tied for the lead in home runs. If the Yankees just stick to their approach, they will put up runs and win this game.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Mitchell Parker is actually throwing the ball well this month. He had a very rough start against the Philadelphia Phillies, but other than that, he has been great. In his three other starts, Parker has thrown 19.1 innings, allowed 16 hits, recorded 15 strikeouts, and he has given up just one earned run. Now, those starts are against inferior teams, but that should not take away from all the good he has done. If he can pitch like that, the Nationals will have a great chance to beat the Yankees.

Nestor Cortes is throwing well right now, but he is much worse on the road on the season. His ERA is almost three full runs higher, his oBA is 70 points higher, and he just is not as sharp with his pitches. The Nationals have to take advantage of that. Washington has a chance to put good wood on the ball and drive it to all fields. If they can do that, the Nationals will win this game.

Final Yankees-Nationals Prediction & Pick

This is not a game I want to overthink. The Yankees are the clear better team in this one, and Cortes is pitching well. Parker is also throwing well, but I think the Yankees will get to him. For that reason, I am going to take the Yankees to win this game straight up.

Final Yankees-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Yankees ML (-184)