The New York Yankees missed the playoffs in 2023 and ace Gerrit Cole is probably not going to pitch in the 2024 regular season until May or June. DJ LeMahieu is also going to open the '24 campaign on the injured list. So is there still reason to believe that New York will win the 2024 World Series?
Yes. Let's take a look at three reasons why the Yankees will upset the odds and make a Fall Classic run.
Aaron Judge, Juan Soto make everyone else better
Acquiring a superstar like Juan Soto is a huge move. Soto is one of the best pure hitters in the entire sport, and adding him to any lineup in baseball would make a significant impact.
Meanwhile, Aaron Judge is arguably MLB's best power threat. He's also an all-around good hitter. Both Soto and Judge approach the game in fairly different ways, but they also excel in getting on base.
“We both know the strike zone pretty well,” Soto said in February of himself and Judge, via YES Network. “I think it's going to be two walks, or it's going to be two gappers. It's going to be fun. I think it's going to be great.”
Judge and Soto demand attention when they are penciled into a lineup. Opposing pitchers are going to strategize their gameplans around the superstars. That means other Yankees hitters will probably receive good pitches to hit on a more consistent basis.
It will also lead to more runs scored and RBI opportunities for other players on the team given Judge and Soto's ability to both drive in runs and get on base consistently.
After a down 2023 season, New York's offense is going to rebound if Judge and Soto stay healthy.
The starting pitching could be really good
There have been a lot of questions in reference to the Yankees' starting pitching. Even when Gerrit Cole wasn't dealing with an injury there was uncertainty. Now with Cole out to open the new campaign, that uncertainty has only become louder.
I'm not here to downplay the risk of this rotation. Marcus Stroman, Nestor Cortes, and Carlos Rodon have all dealt with injury trouble over the past year or two. With that being said, each one of them features All-Star potential.
Stroman looked like a National League Cy Young candidate for the Chicago Cubs last year before suffering an injury. Cortes emerged as one of the game's better pitchers before his limited '23 season. Rodon, meanwhile, features some of the best stuff in the game and was exceptional before battling injuries of his own a season ago.
If the Yankees starting pitchers can find their momentum and stay on the mound in 2024, New York's starting pitching could be quite good. Clarke Schmidt is also expected to play a role, and Gerrit Cole's expected return leaves even more room for optimism when the season heats up before the summer.
Keep an eye on the Yankees bullpen
The Yankees bullpen was a strength amid their otherwise forgettable 2023 season. Yet, New York's relievers do not always receive much attention.
Clay Holmes is one of baseball's best relievers and has recorded at least 20 saves in each of the past two years. He may take a step forward and have his first 30-plus save season in 2024.
Other relievers such as Jonathan Loaisiga, Tommy Kahnle, and Caleb Ferguson all have plenty of talent. The Yankees bullpen may quietly be a crucial strength once again in 2024. And it's difficult to count a team out in the playoffs when they feature a reliable group of relievers.