Aaron Boone’s 4-word take on Gerrit Cole potentially pitching in Yankees ALDS Game 5 vs. Guardians

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed the possibility of Gerrit Cole taking the mound at some point during Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians following the rainout on Monday. Boone, who revealed on Monday that Cole had expressed his willingness to pitch in Game 5, indicated that there is a possibility the Yankees turn to their ace on Tuesday afternoon at some point. Via Marly Rivera of ESPN, Boone said using Cole out of the bullpen was “potentially in play” in the elimination game.

Cole threw 110 pitches in the Sunday night win in Game 4, extending the series to a fifth game which is scheduled to take place in the Bronx. Originally slated for Monday night, Game 5 was postponed until Tuesday as a result of inclement weather in New York.

That extra day of rest could be a difference-maker regarding Boone’s decision to pitch Cole. While Cole told his manager he was ready to go Monday night. it never seemed like a real possibility that Boone would turn to him just one day after he went seven innings. Now that there’s been an added day off, it’s possible that the Yankees manager would turn to Cole in a moment of need in order to secure an important out or two in relief.

Nestor Cortes is slated to make his second start of the series. It’ll be his first time starting on fewer than four days of rest since he was pitching back in the lower minor league levels. Because of that, relief pitching will be vital in Game 5, and with the season on the line, Boone may go the unorthodox route of bringing in Cole out of the bullpen.

Nothing is out of play for the Yankees, as Aaron Boone, Gerrit Cole and Co. are prepared to do whatever it takes to secure a win and punch their ALCS ticket.