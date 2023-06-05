The New York Yankees continue to struggle against the injury bug. After losing Ryan Weber, Greg Allen and Nestor Cortes, the latest unfortunate incident involves the reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge.

The Yankees outfielder is out of the starting lineup in their Sunday matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Manager Aaron Boone seemed to be getting frustrated as he gave the media an update on Judge's injury.

“I don't know. Not at this point. We'll see how he is today, tomorrow, and the next day,” the Yankees manager said on Judge, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Aaron Judge busted into a Dodger Stadium gate during Saturday's contest while making an epic catch. While the play was impressive, fans couldn't help but be worried about him considering how hard he hit the game. Judge eased the worries of fans when he was able to stay in the game, but according to reports following their 6-3 win, he was apparently feeling some soreness in his foot.

It remains to be seen how long Judge will be sidelined, but it couldn't have come at the worst possible time for New York. He now joins a slew of Yankees players dealing with an injury. Nestor Cortes was also ruled out earlier Sunday due to a shoulder issue. Meanwhile, Ryan Weber and Greg Allen have already been placed on the injured list due to a right forearm strain and a right hip flexor strain, respectively.

It remains to be seen how the Yankees will fare considering their injury woes, but manager Aaron Boone has his work cut out for him.