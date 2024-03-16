Aaron Boone isn't going to predict when Aaron Judge will return to spring training games anymore. The initial belief was that Judge, who underwent an MRI on his abdominal area last Monday, would play on Saturday. When Judge did not play on Saturday, Boone made his statement about not predicting the timeline any longer, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.
“Asked when Judge will return to game action, Boone said: ‘I'm not going to predict anymore. I'm not worried about it. We'll see,'” Hoch wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
The good news is that Judge's MRI results came back clean. The Yankees star is still expecting to be ready for Opening Day. The fact that Judge didn't play Saturday caught fans' attention, though. Aaron Boone explained the decision to not put Judge in the lineup on Saturday during the game, via YES Network.
“I've been bad at predicting this, obviously,” Boone said. “It's not anything that is going to cost him the start of the season, I think he's going to have plenty of runway. It's just a matter of what's the day that we start building him up. I really don't expect it to be an issue.”
It remains unclear when Judge will return to the Yankees lineup. Fortunately, he has plenty of time to return before Opening Day, which is not until March 28. With that being said, the more at-bats he receives before the start of the season the better.
Aaron Judge expected to be ready for Yankees Opening Day
Yankees fans obviously want to see Judge return as soon as possible. The important note is that New York believes Judge will be ready for the start of the 2024 season. There is no reason to rush him back right now, so the team is taking their time.
Judge has also expressed confidence in his health. He doesn't believe the injury will be an issue. Barring any setbacks, Judge should be ready to go on Opening Day.
Nevertheless, the team will continue to closely monitor his status. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Yankees star as they are made available.