Aaron Boone gets brutally honest on prospect of Aaron Judge leaving in free agency

While their season ended in disappointing fashion when they lost in the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros, the New York Yankees had a dramatic season in winning the American League East. Slugger Aaron Judge had one of the greatest seasons in recent memory for the Bronx Bombers. He is scheduled to become a free agent after the World Series concludes.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone knows what Judge meant to the team and how rare his accomplishments were this season. Judge set the American League home run record by blasting 62 long balls. That bested the 61-year-old record set by Roger Maris in 1961.

Boone wants to see his record-setting outfielder return to the Yankees for the 2023 season and beyond. “I don’t think you’re going to see a season like he just had from anyone for a long, long time,” Boone said. “I hope it doesn’t come to that [Judge leaving in FA]. It’s hard to think anyone can replace Aaron Judge.”

In addition to setting the AL home run record, Judge had a .311/.425/.686 slash line along with 133 runs scored, 131 RBI and 16 stolen bases. He is the favorite to win his first Most Valuable Player award for his explosive performance and leadership.

Judge has blasted 220 regular-season home runs in his seven-year career with the Yankees. While he has been one of the top power threats in baseball, his tendency to strike out has been a problem area. Aaron Judge struck out 175 times in 2022, and has fanned as many as 208 times in a season.