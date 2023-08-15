The New York Yankees are entering a free fall as their season is rapidly coming to a close, and manager Aaron Boone is trying to salvage the wreckage amid continued pitching mishaps.

Starter Clarke Schmidt was shelled on Monday against the Braves, giving up eight runs in less than three innings of work. Schmidt had been fairly consistent for the Yankees all summer, but was dismantled in his home city of Atlanta by a powerhouse Braves lineup.

That disaster led to the Yankees going to the bullpen early, using up nearly seven innings of work that they needed for the rest of the road trip. They may need to bring up an extra arm from their system to aid the backend of the bullpen, with Luis Severino on the bump for Tuesday's contest. When asked about a possible move following the 11-3 beatdown, Boone said “we'll see,” per Gary Phillips of The New York Daily News.

Severino has been a massive weak spot for the Yankees as they attempt to tread water in the AL wildcard race. A former star for the Yankees, the 29-year-old is sporting an atrocious 8.06 ERA in 2023, and has been lit up for 7 or more runs in three of his last seven starts. He has been yanked after four or less innings of work five times this summer, adding additional strain on the pen.

The Yanks have been away from home for over a week, and have two contests remaining against the Braves before the dust settles. The current trip record is a measly 2-5, further hindered by a ninth inning collapse against the Marlins on Sunday afternoon, where they allowed five runs and a walk-off.

The Yankees have plummeted in their playoff chances over the course of the season, dropping from an 81% chance at the outset to a bleak 6% as of August 14. It is one of the largest decreases since the data began tracking in 2016, according to FanGraphs. The only one higher is this years's Mets team, who fell from 77% to basically zero after a disastrous start. The New York franchises are all but finished this year, and will have to restructure for a chance at redemption in 2024.