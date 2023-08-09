The New York Yankees are in an interesting spot in the 2023 season, the have the second-highest payroll in MLB, but currently sit 4.5 games out of a playoff spot.

It has been an underwhelming season for the Yankees, and it seems like a stretch that they will make the playoffs this season.

Both general manager Brian Cashman and Aaron Boone have caught a lot of heat from the fanbase over the last couple of seasons and especially this season. However, we seem to have some insight into what owner Hal Steinbrenner is thinking for the 2024 season. It seems like Brian Cashman is safe, while Aaron Boone's status is more up in the air.

“The idea (of firing Cashman) isn't even on the table. It's not up for discussion,” an anonymous source said, via Bob Klapisch of NJ.com.

Boone's status is less certain, according to Klapisch. Boone has one more year remaining on his contract, which makes it more likely that he could be let go. Also, the Yankees' lackluster play in 2023 has left Steinbrenner “deeply frustrated,” according to Klapisch.

Hal Steinbrenner has also commented on what it would take for him to make a change. He has said that if the players do not want to play for Boone, he would make a change. Steinbrenner said that is not the case now. However, he made more comments later on about a potential change.

“If we don't make the playoffs and we're healthy the second half of the year and we start getting guys back and we get the team that we intended to be on the field, then I'm going to be asking some tough questions,” Steinbrenner said, according to Klapisch.

Although not as willing to make changes as his father, Hal Steinbrenner seems frustrated with the team's play this season. It will be worth monitoring the rest of the season.