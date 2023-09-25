The New York Yankees were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday, marking the first postseason since 2016 that will not feature the MLB's most successful franchise.

Throughout the dreadful season, there have been more calls for the Yankees to fire manager Aaron Boone than ever before. Boone doesn’t seem to be phased by the prospect of losing the job he's held since 2018.

“I don’t worry about it,” Boone said, via Bryan Hoch. “It’s out of my hands. I’m completely comfortable with who I am and the things I can control. In my mind, I’m doing everything to head into the offseason prepared to put us in a better position to try and compete for a championship. That’s what the goal is, and until they take that away, that’s my focus.”

Simply based on record alone, there's no reason to believe Boone should be fired. The Yankees and their fans want more than just a couple of 100-win seasons and a pair of division titles though and New York has been unable to deliver that under Boone.

The Yankees made the playoffs in each of Boone's first five seasons as manager, winning an average of 98.5 games in four full seasons (New York won 33 in the 60-game 2020 season). Despite the plethora of regular season success, the Yankees did not reach a World Series during that span and won only three playoff series and a wild card game.

The Yankees took a massive step back this season and someone has to take the fall for it or fans will not be happy. Aaron Boone seems like the logical scapegoat.