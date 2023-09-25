The New York Yankees were recently eliminated from playoff contention. Aaron Judge and the ball club will still try to finish the 2023 season on a high note, but the Yankees will not be playing competitive baseball in October. New York's disappointing season has led to questions about manager Aaron Boone's future with the Yankees. Boone dropped an eye-opening update on his status Monday, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“Aaron Boone said that he has not been definitively told if he is or isn’t coming back as manager next year,” Hoch reported.

Yankees: Aaron Boone's job status in question?

Aaron Boone's job status appears to be uncertain. This update obviously doesn't mean he's out in New York. There's still a chance the Yankees decide to bring him back.

Boone has been the manager of the Yankees since 2018. Although New York hasn't won a World Series under Boone, they have been a consistent playoff contender for the most part. It's easy to pin New York's struggles in 2023 on Boone. After all, managers tend to receive most of the blame when things don't go according to plan.

However, although frustrated fans will certainly blame Aaron Boone, the Yankees' front office has built a team around many veterans who are past their prime. Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole are still superstars, but Giancarlo Stanton, Anthony Rizzo, DJ LeMahieu, and others aren't the same players they once were. Injuries have also impacted the Yankees' veterans as well.

Speaking of injuries, the Yankees entered the '23 campaign with a projected starting rotation that excited most fans. Injuries completely decimated the rotation early on though, leading to a hole the team couldn't climb out of.

Yes, it's fair to question Aaron Boone's decision-making as a manager at times. Placing the entirety of the blame on him is unfair though.

The real question is whether or not the Yankees' front office will give Boone another chance.