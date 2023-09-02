The New York Yankees are officially looking ahead to the 2024 season after calling up top prospects Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells earlier this week. Both are making their MLB debuts Friday against the Houston Astros.

Prior to their first game in the big leagues, Aaron Boone revealed the plan for the two, via Bryan Hoch:

“Jasson Dominguez is now the Yankees’ starting center fielder, Aaron Boone said. Austin Wells is also going to play “a lot” behind the plate.”

“I think everyone's excited to see them go play.”

With the Bronx Bombers just waiving Harrison Bader, who was picked up by the Cincinnati Reds, that opens up an immediate spot in center field for Dominguez, who is expected to be a very special player. At just 20 years old, he's already been compared to the likes of Bo Jackson, Mickey Mantle and Mike Trout. There's also a reason Dominguez is nicknamed “The Martian”. He's a specimen. The Dominican signed for a whopping $5.1 million in 2019 and was hitting over .400 at Triple-A before getting promoted.

As for Wells, the Yankees' eighth-best prospect, he's got power, hits for average, and also holds his own behind the dish. With Jose Trevino out for the year and Kyle Higashioka not exactly shining offensively, there's an opportunity for Wells to prove he can be a crucial piece of New York's plans moving forward.

The Yankees and their fans want to put this season behind them immediately and focus on bouncing back next year. Hopefully, Dominguez and Wells can give the organization a reason to feel optimistic.