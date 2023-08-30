The New York Yankees are out of contention, and have called up some of their young prospects in hopes of finding out who can be a part of next year's team, and hyped prospect Jasson Dominguez is the next to receive the call on Sept. 1 when rosters expand, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

The Yankees will also be calling up catching prospect Austin Wells, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

A person very close to Jasson Dominguez reportedly told Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital that Dominguez called his mother to tell her to take a flight to be at his MLB debut.

Dominguez is the No. 2 prospect in the Yankees' system and the No. 78 prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB.com. However, he has been hyped up since signing with the Yankees as an international free agent at 16-years-old in 2019 due to the tools he has at his disposal.

Austin Wells is the No. 8 prospect in the Yankees' system, according to MLB.com. He is a lefty bat who could profile well at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees had reportedly been considering bringing up Dominguez along with catching prospect Austin Wells for September, and that is now the case. The rosters will be expanding to 28, giving two more spots on the roster, which will be the spots that Dominguez and Wells take up.

The situation with Harrison Bader being placed on waivers could play into this as well. Dominguez plays center field, so if Harrison Bader gets claimed, that would logically open up the position for Dominguez for the rest of the season. However, it is not certain that he will get claimed, so we could see Dominguez play in the corner outfield as well.

The Yankees will face the Houston Astros on Friday, Sept. 1 and Justin Verlander is the scheduled starter. It will be quite the spot for Dominguez to make his debut, but it will give many Yankees fans what they have been asking for over the last couple of weeks.