In a World Series moment that will be replayed for years to come, Freddie Freeman launched a ball into orbit with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Los Angeles Dodgers a 6-3 win in Game 1 against the New York Yankees. All the Yankees needed was to get one more out; instead, they decided that the Freeman matchup was more favorable to them than the Mookie Betts one, and it led to instant regret from manager Aaron Boone.

An inescapable feeling of despair was apparent on the face of the Yankees manager in the immediate aftermath of Freeman's home run that sent the Dodgers faithful in attendance into a state of frenzy.

In a series between two teams where the margins are razor thin, the Yankees' gamble to walk Betts to get to Freeman with a lefty in Nestor Cortes on the mound did not work. Boone has become the biggest scapegoat in the aftermath of this crushing defeat, as it did not seem as though he pushed the optimal buttons which then led to their demise.

Yankees fans are confused as to why Boone would opt to go with Cortes in such a moment; while Cortes did his part in getting Shohei Ohtani out, Boone could have had opted to go with an established reliever. Moreover, throwing Cortes into this situation when he hasn't pitched since September 19 is simply asking for trouble, and trouble did come New York's way.

Some would argue that Boone, if he really wanted to go lefty against lefty, could have gone to Tim Hill instead. But all of that is in the past for the Yankees. All they can do now is have the memory of a goldfish and be ready for Game 2.

Yankees suffer through absurdly poor luck in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series

For much of Game 1 of the 2024 World Series, the Yankees were in control, thanks to a two-run home run from Giancarlo Stanton — the fourth straight postseason game in which he has gone yard. However, luck wasn't on their side tonight. The two runs the Dodgers scored before Freddie Freeman's grand slam came off of two sacrifice flies, and then the Yankees could have taken the lead in the ninth inning had it not been for an interference call on a driven ball from Gleyber Torres.

Just to compound their misfortune on the night, an incredible play from Alex Verdugo ended up putting the Yankees between a rock and a hard place. Verdugo caught a foul fly ball from Shohei Ohtani, but then his momentum carried him out of the play and into the stands. This then allowed the Dodgers' runners to advance, forcing Aaron Boone's hand leading up to the Mookie Betts at-bat.

Regardless, the Yankees simply have to move on and do their best moving forward. This is just one game; the World Series is not over until one team wins four.