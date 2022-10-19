Aaron Hicks gets brutal injury news after New York advances to ALCS

The New York Yankees are moving on to the American League Championship Series after defeating the Cleveland Guardians 5-1 in the winner-take-all Game 5 Tuesday. However, not all of the news is good for the Yankees. During the game, outfielder Aaron Hicks was removed with a knee injury.

After the win, an MRI revealed that Hicks will be out at least six weeks with the knee injury. Hicks showed his frustration while talking to media after the game.

Aaron Hicks says his season is over after an MRI revealed he will be out for 6 weeks with the knee injury he suffered tonight in an outfield collision: "Extremely disappointing. [This season] is something special and I wanna be a part of it" pic.twitter.com/RZPiWB08ET — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 19, 2022

“Pretty much my I am going to be out six weeks. My season is over… It’s extremely disappointing. [This season] is something special and I want to be a part of it… now I am no longer going to be able to play on the field and help this team and win a World Series.”

In the third inning of Tuesday’s game, Hicks collided with Oswaldo Cabrera on a shallow fly ball. He left the game and was replaced by Yankees utility man Marwin Gonzalez.

Aaron Hicks has spent the last seven years of his 10-year pro career with the Yankees. He has shown to have some power at the plate in the past, hitting a career-high 27 home runs back in 2018. But over the last few years, Hicks has been in and out of the lineup with injuries.

Nevertheless, the Yankees will move on without Hicks. They fly Tuesday night to Houston in preparation for Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday. Yankees starter Jameson Taillon will oppose the likely AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander.