New York Yankees’ OF Aaron Hicks was booed in a recent Spring Training game by fans. Hicks admitted that he’s “used” to getting booed at this point, per Pete Caldera of northjersey.com.

“I mean, by this point now, I’m used to it,” Hicks said of getting booed by Yankees fans. “The way I really think about is that I’m here now. So, I’m going to do everything I can to help this team win.”

Aaron Hicks admitted that he needs to perform well in Spring Training for the Yankees.

“Obviously, I’ve got to put up some numbers in spring training. And I’m not a great spring training player,” he said.

The Yankees have decided to stick with Aaron Hicks despite his struggles over the past couple of years. They were linked to OF Bryan Reynolds as a potential replacement, but no trade came to fruition with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Aaron Hicks impressed in 2018 with the Yankees but dealt with injuries in 2019. He struggled in 2020, but stayed healthy for the most part. New York was hopeful he’d be able to rebound in 2021. However, Hicks played in only 32 games.

In 2022, Hicks was able to play in 130 games, but his numbers failed to improve. He slashed an unsightly .216/.330/.313 with a .642 OPS and eight home runs. Yankees’ fans didn’t hold back and booed both Hicks and Joey Gallo last season. Gallo was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers ahead of the trade deadline, but Hicks remains in New York.

He will look to win back the fans and help the Yankees reach the World Series in 2023.