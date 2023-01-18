The New York Yankees are amongst a number of teams reportedly “keeping tabs” on Bryan Reynolds and Jurickson Profar, per MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

“There’s a group of teams who have been talking with the Pirates about Bryan Reynolds,” Morosi said on MLB Network. “And that same general group is also keeping tabs I am told on Jurickson Profar. That would include the Yankees, the Marlins, potentially the Rangers.”

Morosi added that the Boston Red Sox were likely in the group as well prior to agreeing to terms with Adam Duvall.

The Pirates’ asking price for Reynolds is reportedly steep. But the Yankees, who are in the market for outfield help, have been linked to him throughout the offseason. New York lost Andrew Benintendi in MLB free agency which opened up a spot in left field. With Giancarlo Stanton expected to mainly be utilized in the DH role, Reynolds would profile as a fit for the Yankees.

But if the asking price proves to be too much, Jurickson Profar could be a solid pivot. He’s an established big league player who offers versatility. Profar wouldn’t make or break a team’s season, but he’s a solid ball player without question.

The Marlins, Rangers and others will also factor into Reynolds’ trade market and Profar’s free agency market. However, Profar is the more likely option for interested teams since the Pirates don’t have to trade Reynolds this offseason.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Yankees land one of these players prior to Opening Day.