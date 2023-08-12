New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge is no stranger to crushing home runs. His 464-foot moonshot on Friday caught the attention of Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe, who offered the perfect take on Judge's homer after the game.

“That’s a different type of home run, that’s for sure,” Volpe said of Judge's home run, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “It’s so easy when it just jumps off the bat, like everyone knows. It’s fun to watch.”

Video via Talkin' Yanks and the New York Yankees on Twitter.

AARON JUDGE 464-FOOT HOME RUN pic.twitter.com/Qwvnnphutr — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 11, 2023

The home run was Aaron Judge's 22nd of the season. The Yankees star was previously on a fairly similar pace to his 2022 62-home run campaign, but an early-June injury forced Judge to miss almost two months of action. He won't match his record-breaking '22 performance, but Judge's power is still going to benefit the Yankees in a major way down the stretch.

Volpe also homered in the game as New York defeated the Miami Marlins 9-4. The Yankees are in the midst of an up-and-down season but hope remains for this ball club.

Yankees' playoff aspirations

The Yankees are currently sitting in last place in the American League East, trailing the first place Baltimore Orioles by 11 games. New York is just four games back of an AL Wild Card spot though.

The team's numerous injury concerns will make it difficult to reach the playoffs in 2023. Nestor Cortes was the most recent key player to land on the injured list.

Regardless, the Yankees will have a chance to compete as long as Aaron Judge is on the field. He's one of the best players in the game and New York simply plays a better brand of baseball when he's on the field. If young players like Anthony Volpe can step up as well, the Yankees will make the playoff conversation very interesting.