The New York Yankees have placed Nestor Cortes on the 15-day IL with a left rotator cuff strain. It's a devastating blow to the Yankees and their already fading playoff hopes. It's the second time in the 2023 season that the same injury has put Nestor Cortes on the IL.

Cortes' rotator cuff injury sent him to the IL for the first time on June 8. The Yankees' pitcher returned on Aug. 5 and was terrific against the Houston Astros. Cortes struck out eight Astros in four innings, allowing just one run and two baserunners. It took less than a week for the 28-year-old to be sidelined, yet again.

Given that Cortes' injury still hasn't healed this late into the season, it raises serious questions about whether he'll pitch again in 2023.

Prior to going on the IL, Cortes was largely ineffective on the mound. He pitched to a 5.16 ERA in the first two months of the season. It marked a stark difference from the last two years. Cortes had a 2.61 ERA from 2021-2022.

The Yankees' rotation has been decimated by injuries, ineffectiveness and issues off the field. Just like Cortes, Carlos Rodon is on the IL for a second time and pitched poorly during his time on the mound. Luis Severino has been the worst pitcher in baseball since his return from the IL, posting an 8.06 ERA. Domingo German had a 4.56 ERA before his season ended because he sought treatment for alcohol abuse.

Other than Gerrit Cole, the Yankees' starting pitcher have an astronomical 6.67 ERA.

New York is in last place in the AL East and five games out of the final AL wild-card spot.