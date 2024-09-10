New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge continues to show his appreciation for the play of his teammate Juan Soto. Judge thinks it's a treat to see other teams and their fans pine for Soto, including the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

“He just finds a way to impact the game every single day,” Judge said, per ESPN. “He's always focused on the team, which is something I always love. Like, he's here for us and that can be tough when it's your third team and you're about to be a free agent.”

Judge and Soto are leading the Yankees on offense, as the team holds a 83-61 record this season. Judge leads the team with 51 home runs and 126 RBIs. Soto is pulling his weight, with 38 homers and 98 runs batted in.

“Every other day you got another fan yelling from the outfield, ‘Sign a contract, stay here!' You got other teams, whenever we go play somewhere else — we play in Philly, we play the Mets — you got people saying stuff. Man, it's a treat. It's a treat just to see that,” Judge added.

Juan Soto is set to become a free agent following the season

Soto is set to become a free agent soon, so other teams will get their chance to bid for the slugger's services. The Yankees are definitely still in the mix to keep Soto, and Judge would love for his team to hold on to him.

He's not the only Yankee that feels that way. Manager Aaron Boone has expressed his desire to keep coaching Soto in the years ahead.

“Of course I want it to be forever,” Boone said. “But you just try and appreciate it.”

Other teams expected to make gestures toward Soto are the Phillies, Mets, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers. Soto's agent Scott Boras will be taking several phone calls as discussions move forward this coming offseason.

“I let him do his thing in his area, and I do it in mine,” Soto said of Boras. “I think that's the best way to do it. I'm intelligent in my playing field, in everything I do. And he's intelligent in his area. So I think that's how we've done it and we've felt very comfortable with how we've done it.”

For now, the Yankees and their fans will just have to sit back and enjoy the ride with Soto. New York is pushing for its first World Series Championship since the 2009 season. New York next faces the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.