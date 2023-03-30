Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Opening Day is here with the New York Yankees starting their season against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday, and Aaron Judge picked up right where he left off in 2022, hitting a home run in his first at-bat of the season.

First at-bat, first HOMER of the season for Aaron Judge 💥 MLB is BACK 🚨pic.twitter.com/Tzm5UjYZUd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 30, 2023

It was no Yankee Stadium cheapie either, as Aaron Judge hit is 109.3 miles per hour, 422 feet into monument park in center field, according to Baseball Savant. He also hit it at a launch angle of 23 degrees.

The New York Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract in the offseason. There was much speculation that he would join the Giants in free agency in the offseason, his hometown team. There was even an erroneous report by Jon Heyman of the New York Post that claimed he was going to the Giants. The Tweet had his name spelled as “Arson Judge,” which got many reactions, especially when it came out that the report was wrong.

This creates an interesting dynamic for Opening Day at Yankee Stadium. A Giants fan showed up in a jersey with “Arson Judge” on the back.

The San Diego Padres were also heavily-involved with Judge, making a significant offer of the star outfielder.

Ultimately, Judge left money on the table for the Yankees. He returns after an MVP campaign in 2022, in which he hit 62 home runs, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record for most home runs in a single season.

Now, it seems Judge is ready to put up yet another strong campaign, and hopes to lead the Yankees to their first World Series title since 2009.