The San Francisco Giants had a very interesting offseason, with hopes of landing New York Yankees superstar outfielder Aaron Judge in free agency, only to have their hopes dashed with him returning to the Yankees.

Judge signed back with the Yankees the day after an erroneous report from Jon Heyman of the New York Post, claiming that “Arson Judge” seemed headed to the Giants. Shortly after, he corrected the spelling of Aaron Judge’s name. However, other reporters came out and said that the Giants had not heard anything about Judge’s decision. It was a false alarm, and the next morning Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that Judge was re-signing with the Yankees on a nine-year, $360 million deal.

The Giants are playing the Yankees in the Bronx on Opening Day, and that presents some interesting dynamics. A Giants fan even showed up to the stadium with an “Arson Judge” jersey.

Logan Webb will be the starting pitcher for the Giants, while Gerrit Cole will be on the mound for the Yankees in the Opening Day matchup.

The Giants were unquestionably trying to add a star player this offseason. After not landing Judge, they pursued star shortstop Carlos Correa, and agreed to terms on a long-term deal. However, Carlos Correa failed the physical with the Giants due to an issue with his ankle. Later, Correa agreed to terms with the New York Mets, and failed a physical there as well. Finally, Correa landed back with the Minnesota Twins and passed the physical to return to the team.