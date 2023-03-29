Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

Aaron Judge’s decision to stay with the New York Yankees not only makes him a New York icon forever but also the team’s captain. It’s a highly prestigious honor that the superstar slugger seems very equipped to handle.

Yankees players and coaches greatly appreciate not only what Judge brings to the field but also to the clubhouse, as they explained to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Star pitcher Gerrit Cole explained that Judge’s love for the team and the game make him a great, genuine leader.

“He just loves the Yankees,” Cole said, via The Athletic. He loves the game. He genuinely loves being the captain in every aspect that comes with it. When he has those conversations with people, those teaching moments, those learning moments, introductory moments, people are probably just struck by the genuineness of him. I think it’s something unique to experience when you get close to him.”

Luis Severino revealed that the Yankees have leaned on Judge’s leadership for years. “The thing is, this is the first year that Judge is the captain for our fans. For us, it’s been years before that. We’ve seen him as our captain years before this happened…He just cares about winning games, caring for people and all of his teammates. I’ve never seen somebody care for other people more than him,” he said.

Aaron Judge’s talent on the field is no secret and now, neither is his profound ability to be a leader. The Yankees having their best player be someone who can also teach and uplift teammates is monumental as they look to finally break through in the American League playoffs.