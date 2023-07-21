New York Yankees star Aaron Judge has been out for over a month now because an injury suffered to his toe in early June against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The injury is worse than initially thought, and there is currently no timetable for Judge to return the Yankees. However, it appears there could be one soon, according to a report from Bryan Hoch.

“Aaron Judge will face Jonathan Loaisiga in live BP on Sunday,” Hoch said in a tweet on Friday. “After that, Aaron Boone said they ‘potentially' could have a timetable for his return.”

Nothing is set in stone, but it's certainly a step in the right direction for Aaron Judge. He also recently took some strides toward recovery by being able to run the bases.

While the news is trending in a positive direction, Yankees fans are hoping that the process could move a little quicker. The season has not gone the way that people in New York were expecting.

The Yankees are currently in last place in the AL East, but that makes it sounds worse than it actually is. New York is currently 50-47 and 9.5 games out first place in the most loaded division in baseball. To put things in perspective, if the Yankees were in the AL Central, they would be in first place.

It's going to be tough to get back to the top of the standings in the AL East, but the Yankees are only four games out of a Wild Card spot. It's certainly more realistic for a playoff birth to come there, but no matter what, the Yankees need their star back in Aaron Judge.