The New York Yankees have struggled mightily since the start of the second half, but the team continues to receive good new regarding Aaron Judge, who ran the bases for the first time since his injury on Wednesday, according to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

More progress for Aaron Judge, who is now running bases for the first time since his injury. pic.twitter.com/ocycaCrV64 — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) July 19, 2023

Aaron Judge has ramped up his activities over the last couple of weeks, especially lately. He has been seen taking batting practice, and participating in a live session in which Nestor Cortes was pitching. The Yankees could use Judge and Nestor Cortes back as soon as possible.

The Yankees are 1-4 so far since coming out of the All-Star break. They lost two out of three to the Colorado Rockies, and lost the first two games of a three-game set with the Los Angeles Angels.

With the recent slide, the Yankees have dropped to last place in the American League East. Frustration has built up within the fanbase with the team's play since Judge got injured at Dodger Stadium.

Manager Aaron Boone was recently on the Talkin' Yanks podcast, and he did not rule out Judge returning when the Yankees play the New York Mets next week. There has been no timeline provided for a return.

There has been no information provided regarding whether or not Judge will go on a rehab assignment or return straight to MLB.

Regardless, Judge ramping up activities has to give Yankees fans some hope. The team had a good record with him on the field this season, and while he does not fix all of the problems, he would be a big boost.