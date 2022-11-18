Published November 18, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Whether Aaron Judge will return to the Bronx and play for the New York Yankees again or will start a new chapter in his baseball career somewhere else, he still is the most interesting man in the sport for as long as he remains a free agent. Only Judge will have the last say about where he would take his spectacular talents, but if anything, he did say that what matters to him is a place where an organization is built to contend for the World Series, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“For me, I want to win. I’ve come pretty close with the Yankees. … My ultimate, most important thing is I want to be on a team with a winning culture and a commitment to winning. First and foremost, it’s a winning culture and a winning future.”

Aaron Judge is expected to sign a massive contract that has the potential to set the record for the biggest ever in Major League Baseball. The Yankees famously offered a $213.5 million extension deal to Judge prior to the 2022 MLB season, but the slugger rejected it, betting on himself in the process that he would see a much larger deal on his table in the future. Aaron Judge would then put together one of the greatest individual seasons ever in the history of baseball, even smashing Roger Maris’ record for most home runs in the American League in a single MLB calendar and winning the 2022 MLB AL AMVP award.

The Yankees did make the playoffs in 2022, but it took a monstrous effort from Aaron Judge for them to join the postseason party. He clearly needs help in the Bronx if he is to stay in New York.