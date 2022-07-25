On Sunday, the New York Yankees took the rubber game against the Baltimore Orioles, 6-0. In the win, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 37th home run of the season. It was a monster shot too, traveling 456 feet before landing in the stands of Camden Yards. But it’s what he said prior to the home run is what has everyone talking.

After the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed a quick conversation between himself and Judge.

Boone said Judge "apologized for his first at-bat," a K in the first inning. "He said, ‘That wasn’t good enough, I’ll get you here.’ Then he hit that ball out and he’s looking at me running home from third base. I mean, he’s a special player in the middle of a special season." — Erik Boland (@eboland11) July 24, 2022

Boone said that Judge “apologized for his first at-bat,” which he struck out on. “He said, ‘That wasn’t good enough, I’ll get you here.'”

Aaron Judge basically called his shot before taking Orioles starter Dean Kremer deep. He hung a breaking ball right over the heart of the plate and Judge did not miss any part of it.

Judge, along with Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, are considered the front runners for American League MVP with a little over two months left in the season. Judge is hitting .294 with 37 home runs, 81 RBI and 80 runs scored. That puts him on pace for near 60 home runs and around 130 RBI and runs each. That would be an insane statistical season.

Prior to the season, Judge and the Yankees were unable to come to an agreement on a contract extension. Judge essentially was betting on himself knowing he would hit free agency after this year. That clearly was a good bet as he is likely to command over $400 million.

The Yankees have a 12.5 game lead over the Toronto Blue Jays for the AL East lead. However, their lead over the Houston Astros for home-field advantage is down to just 1.5 games. New York is likely to need Judge to continue to hit bombs the rest of the way.