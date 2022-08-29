Aaron Judge drops truth bomb ahead of showdown with Shohei Ohtani, Angels

The New York Yankees are back to another skid after losing back-to-back games to the Oakland A’s, whose payroll is a drop in the bucket compared to what the Bronx Bombers are paying Aaron Judge and their superstar-laden roster this 2022 MLB season. Following their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Oakland Sunday night, Judge did not try to hide his true feelings about losing two games in a row to the A’s.

Via Josh Dubow of the Associated Press:

“This is the time of the year when it’s kind of a grind,” Judge said. “This team knows that. We got our butt kicked. We have to step up and respond.”

Prior to Sunday’s series finale loss, the Yankees also got dropped by Oakland Saturday in extra innings, 3-2. Aaron Judge and the Yankees couldn’t get their bats going again in the third leg of that matchup, Judge went 0-for-4 while striking out three times. The Yankees’ only run came in the fifth inning when Kyle Higashioka’s single drove Aaron Hicks to home plate.

Despite the presence of Aaron Judge on the roster, the Yankees have only hit a paltry .223 in the month of August — good for just 24th in Major League Baseball. Giancarlo Stanton returned from his 10-day trip to the injured list but went 2-for-12 in the Oakland series.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees will look to return to their winning ways when they continue their west coast road trip with a three-game series against the suddenly hot Los Angeles Angels that starts Monday night.