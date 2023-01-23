New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was in attendance during Drake’s weekend show at the Apollo in Manhattan, New York, and he received an awesome reception from the crowd. The Yankees star could be seen standing in what appears to be a private section of the audience when a chorus of “let’s go Yankees!” chants broke out among the crowd.

A big smile broke out on Judge’s face when he realized what was being chanted towards him, and he patted his chest in appreciation of the support he was receiving. While the fans in attendance were there to see the Drake concert, and so was Judge, New Yorkers couldn’t help but show their appreciation to the superstar right fielder.

After all, the 6-foot-7 slugger, who was likely not difficult to recognize even from afar at the concert, just signed a nine-year extension which figures to keep him in the Bronx for the remainder of his career. With his future set in New York, fans gave him a king’s reception when he was spotted at the Drake show.

Aaron Judge is probably plenty used to admiration from Yankees fans, but to get that type of recognition while at a concert for one of the biggest music stars on the planet is pretty sweet. He’s earned it, after all, having set a Yankees’ franchise and American League record with 62 home runs in 2022.

Hopefully, Judge and the Yankees can achieve their ultimate goal of winning a World Series in 2023, snapping a drought that’s going on 14 years, having last won a championship in 2009. If Judge is humbled by this type of recognition, one can only imagine the love he’d receive if he brought a World Series to the Bronx.