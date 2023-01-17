Aaron Judge, who was recently named Captain of the New York Yankees, will not wear the captain’s patch on his uniform in 2023, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch.

“No, we don’t do that here,” Judge said in reference to wearing the “C” on his Yankees jersey. Hoch revealed that Derek Jeter and other Yankees’ captains didn’t wear the “C” on their uniforms either.

Aaron Judge was linked to teams such as the San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres in MLB free agency. But the slugger ultimately re-signed in New York with the Yankees on a 9-year, $360 million contract. He’s the face of the team and is hoping to lead the Yankees back to the World Series sooner rather than later.

Being named captain of the New York Yankees is an incredible honor. Derek Jeter was the most recent player to have the title. Other legends who’ve captained the team include Don Mattingly and Thurman Munson.

Aaron Judge received the honor for more than just his on-field ability. Although, clubbing 62 home runs last year didn’t hurt his case. Nevertheless, the Yankees love Aaron Judge’s character and all that he represents. He’s demonstrated strong leadership ability and his teammates even campaigned for him to be named the Yankees’ captain.

Judge is aiming to have another big season in 2023. New York reached the playoffs last year, but this is a ball club hungry for their first World Series championship since 2009.

And although he will not wear the captain’s patch on his uniform, there is no denying the fact that Aaron Judge is the Captain of the team.