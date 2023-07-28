The New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles begin a three-game series on Friday night in Baltimore. And, for the first time since the beginning of June, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will be activated from the IL.

The Yankees star has missed nearly two months with a toe injury, and he was expected to return for the series with the Orioles. But the question remains: Will Aaron Judge play against the Orioles on Friday night?

Aaron Judge Injury Status vs. Orioles

Prior to Friday's game, the Yankees announced that Judge has been activated and they sent down Oswaldo Peraza in a corresponding move, per the team's account.

‘Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: •Reinstated OF Aaron Judge (#99) from the 10-day injured list. •Optioned INF Oswald Peraza to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.'

And all signs look like Judge will play in the game, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Aaron Judge is officially back for the New York Yankees. He's expected to play tonight for the first time since June 3. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2023

Judge is hitting .291 with 19 home runs and 40 RBI on the year and still leads the team in home runs despite missing a decent chunk of time.

The Yankees are getting Judge back at the perfect time right before the MLB trade deadline. Plenty of rumors have been swirling with the team, and they sit in last place in the American League East despite being six games over .500. The Orioles have a 1.5-game lead in the AL East, so the Yankees can make up some ground with a couple of wins over the weekend.

Aaron Judge is back.