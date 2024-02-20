Hopefully, Aaron Judge can suit up for the majority of New York's 2024 schedule.

The New York Yankees are on a mission to avenge their 2023 AL East showing. Of course, the mission cannot be completed without the services of their prized right fielder. Aaron Judge looks to make a return from a nagging toe injury; however, he gave a concerning update ahead of Spring Training.

Aaron Judge updates the media on the status of his toe injury

Judge told reporters his toe has been feeling good but that it would likely require “constant maintenance,” per Gary Phillips. Hopefully, his toe will not cause extensive problems as Spring Training approaches.

His injury outlook took a painful turn during the Yankees' June 3rd contest against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Judge crashed through a bullpen wall at Dodgers Stadium as he made a spectacular catch from a hit ball.

Thus, he tore a ligament after ramming his toe into the concrete step that separated the bullpen and the field. Since then, he has struggled to stay on the field.

Judge appeared in only 106 regular season games in 2023. Nevertheless, he hit 37 home runs, which ranked him 10th in the league. If he can find a way to play most of New York's games, the team will have no problem avenging postseason showing.

The Yankees finished the season at 82-80 and missed the MLB playoffs for the first time since 2016. As a result, New York made decisive moves in free agency to support Judge and the rest of their lineup. It will interesting to see who can be a consistent contributor as Spring training approaches.