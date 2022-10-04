Aaron Judge has a mixed bag of emotions amid 62 home run pursuit

Aaron Judge is beginning to feel the pressure. The New York Yankees’ slugger is tied with Roger Maris for the most single season home runs in American League history as of this story’s publication. However, he has just two games remaining to hit home run No. 62. MLB insider Bob Nightengale reports that Judge is dealing with a mixed bag of emotions at the moment.

“Aaron Judge has hit just one homer in his past 13 games, spanning 58 plate appearances,” Nightengale wrote on Twitter. “He slamming his helmet in frustration after a fifth-inning pop-up, but appeared quite relaxed in between games of the doubleheader, spending time with relatives and friends.”

Aaron Judge rarely shows any frustration. But as Nightengale stated, he slammed his helmet during the Yankees’ recent win over the Texas Rangers. Judge will have a chance for redemption in Game 2 of the Yankees’ doubleheader against Texas, as it was revealed that he will be in the lineup.

Nightengale’s report should provide Yankees fans with hope. Perhaps “spending time with relatives and friends” will loosen him up ahead of Game 2. He seemed to be pressing at the plate in Game 1, but is more than capable of turning things around in a hurry.

All eyes will be on Aaron Judge in the Yankees’ final 2 games of the regular season. No matter what happens, it has been an incredible season for the Yankees’ star outfielder. But it would be special to see him officially set both the Yankees and American League all-time single season home run record.