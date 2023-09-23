New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge had a dominant showing on Friday evening. During the Yankees' 7-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Judge launched three home runs into the Yankee Stadium seats, prompting MVP chants from the home fans as well as a slew of reactions from social media.

After the game, Judge took the time to address his performance and what was clicking for him all evening.

“Just in a good position,” said Judge, per YES Network. “It's all about getting in a good count. All those at-bats I was getting to a good count, laying off some tough pitches, and when you do that as an offense like we did tonight, good things are going to happen.”

Judge also took the time to shout out the bottom of the Yankees' lineup for making the Diamondbacks' pitching staff work.

“[They were] just working the count, seeing pitches, putting the ball in play, which, when you put the ball in play, things happen,” said Judge. “…when you do stuff like that and put pressure on the defense, good things are going to happen.”

The Aaron Judge masterclass was a rare bright spot during what has been a frustrating 2023 season for the Yankees. Despite making it all the way to the ALCS a season ago, eventually losing to the Houston Astros, the Yankees have struggled to get above .500 for most of this season, and now are close to being mathematically eliminated from the 2023 postseason altogether.

Still, that shouldn't take away at all from Judge's epic performance Friday night.