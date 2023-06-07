Only injuries can stop Aaron Judge from performing monster feats on the field. That's the case with the New York Yankees superstar slugger right now, as he continues to be absent from the action due to a toe injury he suffered last Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium when he crashed into a fence while making a spectacular play in the outfield.

Following that unfortunate incident that left the reigning American League Most Valuable Player with a lower-body injury, the Dodgers are reportedly going to add some padding to the concrete base of the fence to prevent future injuries.

Via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic:

The Dodgers plan to reinforce the chain-link fence in right field that Judge crashed into on Saturday and add a strip of padding on the concrete portion where he jammed his right big toe, team president Stan Kasten said.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kasten also gave a bit of an insight into what exactly happened to Judge's collision with the fence at the Dodgers' home field.

“He actually broke through where some of the panels were joined, the barrier between the two connecting panels. Which is unbelievable. But we’re going to strengthen that and add a strip of padding on the bottom as well.”

Judge and the Yankees are hoping that his injury would not lead to a stint on the injured list. He was expected to have tests on Monday, though, it's not yet clear whether he will be available to play soon. He was held out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, are currently in Ohio for a series against the Cincinnati Reds.