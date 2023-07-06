As he battles through a toe injury, the New York Yankees have been without Aaron Judge since early June. While his extended injury absence might be notable, the Yankees still have high hopes for Judge this season.

New York is optimistic that Judge will play again this season, via Andy Martino of SNY. He is still without a definitive timetable. However, the Yankees are pretty confident Judge will at least be able to play again in 2023.

Judge's toe injury is unlike most. By tearing a ligament, Judge is facing an injury that could linger well past the season. Still, he is refusing to get in-season surgery as he looks to help New York reach the postseason. Thus far, Judge has been able to throw and catch, but he has not progressed to running just yet.

Still, New York is impressed with his progress. The All-Star break will give Judge even more time to heal up. Before the season is done, the Yankees are expecting Judge to be hitting bombs in the middle of the lineup once again.

Whenever he does return, Aaron Judge will be a massive boon for the Yankees. Coming off of a historic MVP season last year, Judge is hitting .291 with 19 home runs and 40 RBI through his first 49 games in 2023.

The Yankees are currently 48-39 on the season. Yet, they sit in third place in the AL East and eight games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays. If New York is to make some noise, Judge will be at the center of it. While it doesn't appear that a return is imminent, the Yankees at least believe Judge's injury won't cost him the rest of the season.