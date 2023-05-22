Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

From one MVP to another. New York Yankees star slugger Aaron Judge shared a friendly moment with MLB’s all-time Hit King and Cincinnati Reds legend Pete Rose before the Bronx Bombers’ win over the Reds on Saturday.

Judge was seen having a conversation with Rose before the game. It had MLB fans wondering what was said between the two larger-than-life stars.

Here’s what the Yankees star said to the Reds legend, per the New York Post.

“When the Hit King is out here, I gotta put some hits out there; you know that.”

Judge, honored to be in the presence of a hit machine like Rose, told the Reds legend that he’s “gotta get some hits” knowing that the “Hit King” is in the stands.

Rose can be seen turning to a person beside him in the stands and saying “GOAT”, or Greatest of All Time, in response to the Yankees star’s words.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Judge didn’t disappoint. The Yankees slugger and 2022 American League MVP rapped four hits, including a double, and three RBI to help New York to a 7-4 win in 10 innings.

Judge did his best Pete Rose impression right in front of the Reds’ 17-time All-Star.

Other than a brief stint on the injured list, the Yankees star has picked up right where he left off during his historic MVP season in 2022.

So far, Judge is slashing .299/.400/1.042 with 13 home runs, 32 RBI and 31 runs scored.

He has belted seven home runs in his last eight contests.

But he took a little time from swinging for the fences to show a true hitting legend that he can hit for average too.