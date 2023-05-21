Jason Patt started as an editor at ClutchPoints in 2018 and became the head of the editorial team in 2022. He also co-hosts Cash Considerations: A Chicago Bulls Podcast for the Blue Wire Network.

Both New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone and Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell got ejected from the Yankees’ 4-1 victory over the Reds on Sunday, with Luis Severino making his return to the mound in this one. This marked the first time this season where both managers got the boot in the same game, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Boone got ejected in the bottom of the first inning after a replay review went in the Reds’ favor:

Umps blew this in every way possible pic.twitter.com/oXuF76upPb — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) May 21, 2023

A Spencer Steer fly ball that was initially ruled a foul ball was deemed fair upon review, and in the process the umpires awarded Jonathan India home after he began the play on first base. Jake Bauers was in right field for the Yankees, and he didn’t quickly get the ball back in after the ball was ruled foul.

Boone didn’t argue the overturn to a fair ball, but he was upset India was allowed to score. India was rounding second base when the initial ruling was made. Boone was quickly ejected after arguing the decision.

“I was just at first trying to get an explanation of why and they just say you can’t argue that,” Boone said, via ESPN. “I shouldn’t have gotten kicked out there because, in the end, I think it was probably right thing.”

This was Aaron Boone’s 29th time getting ejected in his career and third of this season. The Yankees manager has been ejected 18 times over the last three seasons, the most in MLB.

Funny enough, Bell is second-most in ejections over the last three seasons with 12. The Reds manager got the heave in the bottom of the eighth inning and made it count:

David Bell going NUTS after getting ejected. This had all the feels of an old school throwback managerial ejection where the body language is just so preposterously animated. So good. pic.twitter.com/9lxJhiMaat — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) May 21, 2023

This was the second time Bell got ejected in this series, which the Yankees swept.

“I wasn’t able to get an explanation,” Bell said.

There were certainly quite a bit of fireworks as New York tries to turn its season around.