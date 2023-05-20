Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is on fire. His seven home runs in May equal as many as the Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates have both hit during the month, per ClutchPoints MLB.

Home Runs in the month of May: Pittsburgh Pirates: 7

Cleveland Guardians: 7

Aaron Judge: 7 Judge has been on an absolute TEAR this month 😳 pic.twitter.com/ZB7J8cQjNh — ClutchPoints MLB (@ClutchpointsMLB) May 19, 2023

The cheating allegations he faced versus the Toronto Blue Jays seem to have motivated him. Since then, the slugger has done nothing but crush home runs. Judge, who typically doesn’t showboat, even trolled the Blue Jays after a base hit.

Aaron Judge’s numbers are looking fantastic on the season. He came into Friday slashing .279/.381/.612 with a .993 OPS. Fresh off a 2022 campaign that saw him smash 62 homers, it is clear that Judge has no intentions of slowing down. He’s establishing himself as a top-tier talent and is making a strong argument for best player in baseball. That title previously belonged to Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout. Then, Shohei Ohtani claimed the title due to his superb pitching and hitting abilities.

Many would still label Ohtani as the best all-around player in the sport, but what Aaron Judge is currently doing is truly incredible.

The Yankees, who’ve dealt with plenty of injuries in 2023, are reaping the rewards of Judge’s elite performance. New York was in last place in the AL East just a couple of weeks ago, but they are climbing the standings once again. The Yankees entered Friday tied for third with Toronto in the division, holding a record of six games above .500.

Aaron Judge and the ball club will look to continue performing at a high level moving forward.