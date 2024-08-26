In reaction to home plate umpire Nick Mahrley's concussion in the fifth inning of the New York Yankees' 10-3 win against the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon, star slugger Aaron Judge is hoping for the best. Mahrley was struck in the neck by outfielder Giancarlo Stanton's shattered bat and exited the game on a stretcher before he was diagnosed with a concussion.

“We're all hoping for the best with Nick, and we'll see what goes on,” Judge said, per ESPN. “They got a tough job back there, man. It's not easy, you got both benches yelling at you throughout the game on balls and strikes. You got to make split-second decisions.

“You got players mad at you, you're trying to do your best and then to kind of get squared up on the side of the head with the bat, it's tough. To see him get carted off wasn't easy but just definitely hoping for the best.”

Mahrley will not work in his next assigned series due to his concussion.

Aaron Judge hits 50th and 51st home runs in Yankees win over Rockies

Aaron Judge reached the 50-home run mark for the third time in his career in the Yankees' 10-3 win against the Rockies on Sunday, becoming only the fifth player in MLB history to achieve such a feat. Judge reached the historic milestone when he cranked out a two-run homer in the first inning. Then, he went deep again in the seventh inning to put the finishing touches on a lopsided win against Colorado.

After the game, Judge spoke to reporters about his epic night.

“A great accomplishment, but there's still more to be done,” Judge said, per the Associated Press. “This team's got a big mission in front of them, and I think we're all focused on that right now.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to Judge's hitting after the win, pinpointing how impressive Judge's hitting is in an era where hitting 50+ home runs in a single season is quite difficult to do.

“We're running out of superlatives to what we're seeing, especially in this time where hitting is difficult,” Boone said. “It's just fun to watch him, first of all, who he is and the teammate that he is, but then just his desire and obsession with just getting a little bit better each and every year. And that's what we're seeing.”

Judge joins Babe Ruth, Mark McGwire, Sammy Sosa, and Alex Rodriguez as the only players with three 50+ home run seasons.