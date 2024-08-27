New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge is on pace to break his own American League home run record of 62. With six home runs in his last five games, he has continued his MVP season at the plate and now in the field. With a runner on and a two-run lead against the Nationals, Judge flashed the leather.

Judge made the catch with a runner on and a two-run lead for New York. The double play ended the fifth inning and gave pitcher Nestor Cortes a clean sheet through those innings. Judge not only makes jaw-dropping plays but makes them in the biggest spots. Fans on social media noticed the greatness from the Yankees' captain and reacted accordingly.

@CouRageJD posted on X, formerly Twitter, “OH MY GODDD.” @TheMikeyPasta went with “HE IS UNSTOPPABLE.” @toasty_yosty2 says it's time for a trip upstate for 99, “Just put him in Cooperstown.” And @keithwhite says this catch rivals an all-time Yankees snag, “Judge matches Jeter’s ‘The Catch'”

Yankees star Aaron Judge joins elite company

Judge entered Monday's game on pace for 63 home runs, which would break his record of 62, set in 2022. Before Judge no player in American League history had ever broken 61 in a season. The only players to ever hit over 62 home runs in a season are Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire twice, and Sammy Sosa three times, all of whom are heavily suspected to have used Performance Enhancing Drugs.

He also joined a list of elite home run hitters with his 50th home run on Sunday. When he launched the first-inning blast, he joined an elite list of players who have hit 50 homers three times in his career. Sosa, McGwire, Alex Rodriguez, and Babe Ruth are the only other players who have done that

Steroids aside, none of those players played center field, which Judge has done this season. He's been solid in that role and has made a few great plays since moving out there. Judge made a nice catch earlier in the game as well, but not quite as spectacular as his fifth inning grab.