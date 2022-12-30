By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Aaron Judge has enjoyed quite the year. The New York Yankees’ superstar set a new American League home run record, won the AL MVP, and signed a 9-year, $360 million contract to stay in New York with the Bronx Bombers. However, Judge recently won yet another impressive award. He was named the AP’s Male Athlete of the Year, per The Associated Press.

“Aaron Judge earns AP’s Male Athlete of the Year. The New York Yankees outfielder set an American League record with 62 home runs. He was chosen by a panel of 40 sports writers and editors from news outlets across the country,” The Associated Press Twitter account shared on Friday.

Aaron Judge’s immense talent is impressive. But his star is helping to grow the game of baseball. MLB previously dealt with marketing concerns. Their popularity was dwindling which left the league searching for answers. Judge could be the answer to those concerns as he continues to emerge as the face of MLB.

In addition to Aaron Judge, players such as Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts have helped to increase overall interest. Mike Trout’s greatness doesn’t hurt matters either.

But Judge will have an opportunity to continue bringing in new fans as he prepares for the next nine years in New York with the Yankees. This AP Male Athlete of the Year award shows that the non-baseball world is taking notice of the Yankees’ star.

It is certainly difficult to refute the notion that Aaron Judge has become the face of the game.