New York Yankees stud, reigning American League MVP and arguably the face of baseball Aaron Judge might have just added another title lucrative feather on his well-decorated cap. He could soon be the proud owner of the trademarks, “All Rise” and “Here Comes the Judge” after prevailing in a long and quite incredulous legal battle, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic.

An actual judge ruled that a Long Island man, who field for the trademarks during Judge’s sensational 2017 rookie season, is not legally authorized to profit from sale of merchandise with those soon-to-be legendary Yankee phrases given that the association is primarily with the $360 million man. He denied securing the rights because of Judge’s burgeoning stardom, saying he is not even a baseball fan and that he had the idea of trademarking the phrases years before the outfielder even entered the MLB.

The fact that the man first inquired about legally obtaining the phrases on the day Judge captivated a national audience by winning the 2017 Home Run Derby made it difficult for the presiding judge to buy this as a mere coincidence. However, the counter argument is that the terms have been embedded in legal parlance long before the 6-foot-7 slugger had his own fan section in Yankees Stadium named the “Judge’s Chambers.”

Judge has certainty made courtroom lingo more acceptable in social situations, though, due to the growing impact he continues to have on the game and the sports culture of New York. If he secures the trademark rights himself, there may be no limits to how big the Aaron Judge brand can get.