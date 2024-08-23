The New York Yankees' 6-0 win over the Cleveland Indians secured yet another series victory for the AL East leaders. Captain Aaron Judge led the way, hitting his 48th home run of the season. Ace Gerrit Cole also starred, allowing just one hit over six innings and striking out two. Judge discussed his home run rate this season, as well as his thoughts on the team's possible postseason future.

“If it comes with a ring and a lot of fun in the playoffs, then definitely that’d be cool,” Judge said about potentially reaching 60 homers for the second time to reporters post-game, including ESPN.

Judge and Cole need to continue their excellent form for the Yankees to stand a good chance in October. Although GM Brian Cashman made a couple moves at the trade deadline to augment the roster, it might not have been enough to make the Bronx Bombers' chances in the postseason.

They've already released one deadline acquisition (reliever Enyel de los Santos), while another got hurt (third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr.) and the third (reliever Mark Leiter Jr.) has been ineffective. It's up to Judge, Cole and other fellow stars like Juan Soto to pick up the slack.

Aaron Judge, Gerrit Cole must lead Yankees forward

It's undeniable that the trio of Judge, Cole and Soto are going to be a major key to the Yankees' chances at success. Yet, manager Aaron Boone and Cashman need others to emerge. Some questions that need to be addressed include: will shortstop Anthony Volpe have a strong finish to an uneven sophomore year? can rookie starter Luis Gil return from injury and continue to make a difference? Will veteran starters Carlos Rodon and Marcus Stroman get back to their first half selves and fill out a potential October starting rotation? Can aging slugger Giancarlo Stanton stay healthy for a potential World Series run?

There is just so much unanswered, which is why Cashman's weaker trade deadline moves haven't enhanced the odds of the team too much. Yes, Chisholm Jr. could definitely be yet another top flight star for Boone's team. But, once again, he's hurt. That's why the Miami Marlins were willing to trade him for a decent but not excellent trio of prospects.

As long as the team's main stars continue to play like the back of their baseball cards suggest they can, then a World Series run is certainly in the cards. Cole talked about the effect that Judge has on the team after Thursday's win. “What a wonderful experience to have him on my team and be around him,” Cole stated to reporters.

It's clear that the Yankees are behind their captain. Judge is in the middle of yet another historical season. Will this one end in his first World Series title, and the franchise's 28th overall? We will see by the beginning of November.