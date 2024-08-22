New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. is “real close to a return,” according to the club's manager Aaron Boone.

Chisholm, who was acquired by the Yankees from the Miami Marlins at the MLB trade deadline, played 14 games with his new team until sustaining an injury on Aug. 12 in a blowout loss to the Chicago White Sox. While sliding into home plate, Chisholm sprained his left elbow when he collided with White Sox catcher Korey Lee's knee.

There was initial concern that the injury was more serious than it appeared and may require surgery. However, X-rays were negative for a tear and Chisholm said shortly after the injury that it was “100% realistic” he could be ready to return following his 10-day minimum stay on the injured list. At the time, Boone was optimistic as well, seemingly just not as much as Chisholm.

“I would say the early signs here in the first couple days have at least been encouraging,” Boone said then.

Oswald Peraza and Oswaldo Cabrera have taken over third base in Chisholm's absence. In 14 games with the club, Chisholm has recorded splits of .316 AVG / .361 OBP / .702 SLG / 1.062 OPS, in addition to providing some much-needed consistency from third base. Despite competing for the American League's best record, the Yankees' wins above average at third base ranks 11th in the AL, only ahead of the Los Angeles Angeles, Detroit Tigers, Oakland Athletics, and White Sox, all of whom have losing records. Cabrera and DJ LeMahieu took the bulk of the reps at third until Chisholm's arrival.

The Yankees are set to finish up their midweek home series with the Cleveland Guardians today before hosting the Colorado Rockies over the weekend. The first game of that series is tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. ET, which would be the first game in which Chisholm is eligible to return from the injury list.