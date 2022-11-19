Published November 19, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Earlier this week, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was officially named American League MVP after a truly historic season that saw him hit an AL record-breaking 62 home runs. And while Judge is currently a free agent as he weighs out his next move this winter, the veteran outfielder thanked his teammates and all the Bronx Bombers fans on Saturday for the amazing support all year long.

“What a crazy week it’s been! This is a remarkable honor that could not have been possible without my family and friends who pushed me day in and day out. God has blessed me with so many great teammates and opportunities over the years that I will never take for granted! Thank you to the fans and the city of New York- it has been a privilege to earn this award in pinstripes”, Judge said on his Instagram page.

Could that be a hint as to where Aaron Judge will go on the open market? We all know that he absolutely loves the Yankees organization and has said time and time again he’d love to be here for the rest of his career. But, it all comes down to money. Recent reports suggest New York offered the 30-year-old a deal worth nearly $337 million.

Numerous teams are ready to shoot their shot with Judge. The Los Angeles Dodgers are prepared to risk it all for him after parting ways with several players, opening up cap space. The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants are also possible suitors.

Whether Aaron Judge stays put or not, his historic 2022 campaign will never be forgotten. It’s not too often a guy hits .311 with 62 bombs and 131 RBI. The definition of a superstar.