Aaron Judge’s monster day brings him to the precipice of baseball history

Everyone knows that Aaron Judge is getting closer and closer to surpassing Roger Maris’ Yankees record for most home runs in a season. Maris hit 61 home runs way back in 1961. Entering play Sunday, Judge was sitting on 57 home runs with two weeks to play in the regular season.

But what many people did not realize was that Judge is also closing in on another piece of history. Only two players over the last fifty plus seasons have won the Triple Crown. Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski did it back in 1967 and then Miguel Cabrera did in 2012. Well, Judge inched closer to both marks on Sunday.

Just your average, everyday, 4-for-5-with-four-ribbies-two-homers-and-a-piss-missile-double game for Aaron Judge. He is now hitting .316/.419/.701 on the season. He is one batting-average point off of the American League Triple Crown and one home run shy of 60. He is a machine. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) September 18, 2022

Judge finished 4-for-5 with two home runs, a double, a walk, four RBI and three runs scored in the Yankees 12-8 win. That brings him to 59 home runs this season. He is now also hitting .316 this year. The batting average leader in the American League is Luis Arraez with the Minnesota Twins.

Aaron Judge is obviously going to win the home run crown. He leads the AL in RBI by a solid amount, knocking in Jose Ramirez by 15. It stands to reason he will win both of those categories. The question is will he lead the league in batting average? Arraez was hitting .350 at the break, so he is going in the wrong direction.

But Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts is also hitting .316. He will likely be the hitter Judge will have to beat out if he wants a Triple Crown on his resume.

Judge is having a truly historic season. A season in which he bet on himself. That gamble might pay off more than any in recent sports history.