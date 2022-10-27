Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia

Aaron Judge’s future is one of the biggest storylines of the upcoming MLB offseason. Will Judge. who just authored one of the most dominant seasons in franchise history, remain with the New York Yankees? Or will the talented slugger seek a payday elsewhere? While no one knows for sure what Aaron Judge will do, it’s certain to be the top story in New York for the next several months.

It’s a topic that popped up numerous times during the 26th annual dinner for former Yankees superstar Derek Jeter’s Turn2 foundation on Wednesday night. Beloved former pitcher CC Sabathia, who was present at the dinner, was asked if he made “any sort of pitch” to the talented slugger to stay in New York.

Sabathia gave a very candid and honest answer, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

CC Sabathia on Aaron Judge: “Why would I need to make a pitch for him to stay here? He knows what this place is.” pic.twitter.com/UFf2r2MTlM — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) October 27, 2022

Per Hoch, CC Sabathia said, “Why would I need to make a pitch for him to stay here? He knows what this place is.” It’s a very honest answer from the ex-Yankees ace, who feels as if the pinstripes will speak for themselves when it comes time for Aaron Judge to make a decision.

Sabathia was then asked if he believes Judge wants to remain with the Yankees, though the former Cy Young award winner genuinely didn’t know, as he hadn’t spoken about the subject with his former teammate.

Sabathia arrived with the Yankees via a seven-year, $161 million contract back in 2009. He was with the club for 11 seasons, four of which were spent with Judge.

If anyone knows about making a big-time free agency decision with the Yankees, it’s Sabathia. But he doesn’t expect the Yankees to need a big pitch to Aaron Judge.