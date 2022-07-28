Aaron Judge’s schoolboy-like reaction to Yankees’ Andrew Benintendi trade

The New York Yankees checked one item off of their MLB trade deadline shopping list, dealing for Kansas City Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi on Wednesday night. The trade was reported late Wednesday night after the Yankees’ loss to the New York Mets, meaning most of the players, like star slugger Aaron Judge, didn’t get wind of it until after the contest. When Judge was informed of the Benintendi trade, he was giddy like a schoolboy, per Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media.

“Man, he’s a really good player,” Judge said. “I’ve had a chance to play against him for quite a few years when he was playing over in Boston and I’ve seen him do a lot of impressive things. It’ll definitely be a big piece to what we’ve got going on here.”

Per Miller, Aaron Judge said that Andrew Benintendi is a “really good player”, noting that he got to see that firsthand playing against the newest Yankees outfielder when he was a member of the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees star outfielder even provided a post-Benintendi trade scouting report, noting the All-Star’s bat-speed and impressive ability to work a “good at-bat.”

That’s likely what pushed the Yankees to acquire Benintendi, who is batting .320 this season, ahead of the MLB trade deadline. New York had gotten little production out of outfielders not named Judge or Giancarlo Stanton. They also needed some outfield insurance, with Stanton currently on the injured list with left Achilles tendonitis.

Enter Andrew Benintendi, a former Gold Glove outfielder and .300-level hitter, who will surely lengthen the mighty Yankees lineup even more.

Aaron Judge couldn’t be more excited.