The Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees have come to an agreement, sending away outfielder Andrew Benintendi in exchange for three prospects.

The Royals are receiving three pitching prospects in left-hander T.J. Sikkema and right-handers Chandler Champlain and Beck Way.

According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, it’s the righty Beck Way that’s considered by consensus to be the gem amongst the trio going to KC. He’s seen as a potential arm in the middle of the rotation with lively stuff. Check out the slo-mo shot below to see him deal:

Here’s some video of Beck Way, who’s seen as the best prospect the Eoyals received in the Andrew Benintendi deal. As @kileymcd says, Way has flashed very good stuff, mid-rotation potential. Lefty T.J. Sikkema and righty Chandler Champlain also went to KC. pic.twitter.com/y9F05Jz7pM — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 28, 2022

The 22-year-old has pitched 15 contests in High A, going 5-5 with a 3.73 ERA through 72.1 innings pitched for the Hudson Valley Renegades.

T.J. Sikkema is a name heading to the Royals that from the Yankees system that’s garnered some excitement as well. He’s had his struggles with injury, missing the entire 2021 campaign in the minors due to a lat issue. But he’s since bounced back to pitch well in High A. In 11 games for Hudson Valley, the lefty has posted a sterling 2.97 ERA in 11 games, starting in 10 of them. His workload hasn’t been as heavy as Beck Way’s, pitching in just 36.1 innings as he eases his way back after an injury-wiped season.

Chandler Champlain played for the Yankee’s minor league single A affiliate in Tampa posting a 4.66 ERA in 16 games and 73.1 innings pitched.

The Royals are losing their best hitter in Andrew Benintendi. But with the team all but eliminated from postseason contention, acquiring a few pitching prospects via trade might be better in the long run.